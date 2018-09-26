Abdolreza Kahani’s Freedom Like Air to Be Produced in Toronto

Iranian filmmaker Abdolreza Kahani will release his latest movie, the dark comedy Freedom Like Air, in Toronto in November. The movie is currently in pre-production, with a mix of actors from France, Canada, and Iran expected to star. Reza Attaran, a prominent Iranian actor, is now attached, after having collaborated with Kahani on four other movies. French actress Ophélie Bau, who appeared in Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno by Abdellatif Kechiche, is also scheduled to appear, along with other prominent French and Canadian actors.

Writer-director Abdolreza Kahani has already attended various festivals and won awards, including the best film from the Thessaloniki Festival in Greece and the jury special prize from the Carlow Will Festival in the Czech Republic. Kahani’s Absolute Rest was recently screened in French cinemas. Various companies from France, Canada, the United States, and Australia have expressed interest in distributing Freedom, and the Bluebird and Phoenix are going to screen the film in France and Canada.