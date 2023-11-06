A Book Review by Narjess Jafari Langroudi.

In continuing the wide-ranging ReFocus: The International Directors series, Edinburgh University Press has released Refocus: The Films of Rakhshan Banietemad (edited by Maryam Ghorbankarimi) which covers the complex filmography of one of Iran’s most recognized directors and a premier woman filmmaker.

An introduction by Ghorbankarimi (which is followed by the editor’s conversation with the subject) sets the stage for the subsequent essays in the book, which delve into different dimensions of Banietemad’s work. The chapters offer valuable insights into Banietemad’s unique treatment of social realism, ecological themes, and resistance, and her interplay of memory and history. Additionally, the book’s interdisciplinary perspective provides a well-rounded exploration of Banietemad’s films, including her understudied documentaries and lesser-known works. The introduction offers a valuable starting point for readers interested in the director’s cinematic artistry and the broader socio-cultural context. Overall, Farshad Zahedi’s “From Black Comedies to Social Realism: Rakhshan Banietemad’s Early Feature Films” is the standout contribution of Section II of the anthology. Zahedi’s analysis traces Banietemad’s artistic evolution from her initial black comedies to her later socially-conscious films, highlighting her transition from entertainment to social commentary.

This analysis establishes a framework for comprehending Banietemad’s critique of patriarchal norms and her portrayal of women’s experiences. The other essays in this section offer valuable insights into Banietemad’s approach. Matthias Wittmann’s essay, “Under the Skin of Society: Rakhshan Banietemad’s Social History of Post-revolutionary Iran,” provides an in-depth analysis of the filmmaker’s portrayal of Iranian society in the aftermath of the revolution, emphasizing her unique approach to social realism. Michelle Langford’s “Tales and the Cinematic Divan of Rakhshan Banietemad” explores the narrative structures employed by Banietemad in her films, offering a fresh perspective on her cinematic style.

Additionally, Zahra Khosroshahi’s essay (closing part II of the book), “The Artistic and Political Implications of the Meta-cinematic in Rakhshan Banietemad’s Films,” investigates their meta-cinematic elements and political implications, shedding light on the director’s ability to intertwine art and politics. Together, these essays effectively contextualize Banietemad’s films within the dynamic sociopolitical milieu of Iran, highlighting the ways in which her work challenges and subverts traditional gender roles and amplifies marginalized voices.

Part III, titled “Gender, Love, and Sexuality,” explores the intricate layers of Banietemad’s investigation of these themes. “Representing Sexuality on Screen in Walled Societies: A Comparative Analysis of Iranian Film (The May Lady) and Chinese Film (Army Nurse)” by Yunzi Han discusses the portrayal of women’s sexuality in post-revolutionary Iranian cinema, specifically in The May Lady (1998; see top image). Han offers a valuable comparison between Iranian and Chinese films by connecting the representations of women’s sexuality in these two distinct cultural contexts. The author provides a broader perspective on the challenges faced by women in walled societies and the ways in which filmmakers navigate these issues in their work. “Masculinities in Banietemad’s Tales: Reshuffling Gender Relations” by Nina Khamsy examines the representation of gender in Banietemad’s Tales. Khamsy’s analysis shows how Banietemad exposes social crisis in its reordering of gender relations and invokes the bigger question of imbalance in studies of gender in Iranian cinema.

Part IV offers valuable insights in various perspectives on Banietemad’s work. Maryam Ghorbankarimi’s “Rakhshan Banietemad’s Art of Social Realism: Bridging Realism and Fiction” explores her unique approach to social realism, examining how she effectively blends elements of documentary and fiction in her films. Fatemeh-Mehr Khansalar’s “Embracing All My Trees: An Ecocritical Reading” offers an ecocritical perspective, highlighting the ecological themes present in her work. “Hidden Transcripts of Subordinates and the Art of Resistance in Our Times” by Bahar Abdi delves into the concept of resistance in Banietemad’s films, examining the ways in which her characters navigate patriarchal systems and challenge dominant power structures. All in all, Part IV offers a comprehensive exploration of Banietemad’s treatment of social realism, ecological themes, and resistance.

Within the anthology, a particularly compelling dimension is the profound exploration of memory, resilience, and history within Banietemad. One of the essays that undeniably shines in this regard is “The Afterimages of Transformation and War in Rakhshan Banietemad’s Movies” by Negar Mottahedeh. This analysis encapsulates the exceptional way in which Banietemad’s films navigate the indelible aftermath of the Iran-Iraq War. What emerges is the anthology’s consistent emphasis on Banietemad’s profound impact in amplifying marginalized voices, particularly in matters concerning gender and sexuality within post-revolutionary Iran. By exploring her films within this thematic context, the anthology highlights the pivotal role her cinema plays in opening up discussions that might otherwise remain muted. The analyses seamlessly weave together to create a narrative that accentuates both Banietemad’s directorial finesse and her significance in addressing societal complexities.

ReFocus: The Movies of Rakhshan Banietemad stands as a captivating and conclusive investigation of a cinematic luminary. Whether one is an ardent cinéphile, a devoted scholarly, or basically inquisitive almost the different cluster of human encounters delineated on screen, this compilation is fundamental.

Narjess Jafari Langroudi holds Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Tehran, where she serves as a lecturer.