The reviewer confounded, a “poet” responds….

For the few happy stoners

who loved Strange Wilderness….



Three of them were back

to the multiplex

in early ‘08, night after night

(while their supply lasted)

bringing the only box office

before it closed after a week.



Late-night conversations,

fueled by caffeine,

conjured desires for a sequel.



Back to the woods…?

A family trapped…?

And plenty for a week, month…

Baddies, losers…who’ll kick their ass?

Not Bigfoot again.



A budding screenwriter there

began googling, then stopped

on one click, eyes bulging.

He let out a roar,

knowing he could make it

just as dumb.



His friends, cackling, tackled him,

in overgrown adolescent glee,

with no idea

what was coming.

Matthew Sorrento, named one of the crankiest critics by the LA Times in 2007, had the misfortune of reviewing both Strange Wilderness (for Film Threat) before confronting Cocaine Bear this week.