By John Edgar Browning.

Every 23rd Spring, for 23 days, it gets to eat…only certain things, from certain people…. It eats lungs so it can breathe, and eyes so it can see. It all becomes a part of it. Whatever it eats becomes a part of it. It dresses like a man, but only to hide that it’s not…. It needs to scare you. There’s something in fear, something it can smell. Something that tells it if there’s anything inside someone that it might…like.” —Jazelle, Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Introduction: Gothic Beginnings

Queer writings share a long and curious history with the Gothic tradition; indeed, ‘One of the first gay stories ever published,’ Richard Dyer aptly points out, ‘is a vampire story.’[1] Early, as well as relatively later Gothic fiction, Dyer adds, ‘when it is not written by women, has been predominantly the product of gay men.’[2] This is not entirely surprising to Dyer, who, citing the work of Robin Wood and Freud, offers that ‘all “monsters”’ in some measure represent the hideous and terrifying form that sexual energies take when they “return” from being socially and culturally repressed.’[3] Relying heavily upon Dyer’s theoretical exploration of vampires and queerness, the present chapter aims, first and foremost, to build upon Harry Benshoff’s work on twentieth and twenty-first century queer horror cinema. Benshoff’s seminal book Monsters in the Closet: Homosexuality and the Horror Film (1997) argues that monsters in American cinema were, and continue to be, framed in accordance with the socialised conception of homosexuality – ‘or more broadly queerness’ – of the particular era in which they appear.[4] Benshoff, in a 2012 update to his book, treats of ‘how the monster queer continues,’ and in much greater numbers, ‘to come out of the closet, and how recent horror films and fan bases have frequently been forced to acknowledge his or her presence.’[5] At the same time, gay audiences are being forced as well to acknowledge new and continually more untraditional modes of queerness. Benshoff surmises that the ‘proliferation of LGBTQ media’ is, as of late, ‘[p]robably the most important factor to contribute to the increased visibility of queer horror,’[6] and yet the same social processes enabling these LGBTQ media to prosper are simultaneously producing new social spaces in which ever more creative queer identities are beginning to gestate and flourish. An example worth considering in this regard, and which shall be the subject of this essay, is Victor Salva’s Jeepers Creepers (2001).

Vampire narratives evoke, for Dyer, not only gay and lesbian sexuality, but also articulate ‘evaluations of homosexuality’ itself.[7] This is to say vampirism in fiction ‘can be taken to evoke the thrill of a forbidden sexuality,’ yet in the case of early examples it can, and often did, express ‘horror and revulsion’ as well.[8] However, Dyer is apt to point out that later examples like Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (1976) turn this evaluative narrativising ‘on its head and celebrate’: a tangible ‘shift from disgust to delight.’[9] The ‘turn’ Dyer notes in vampire fiction of the 1970s and 1980s has developed en force with the turn of the new millennium, even extending generally into the horror genre, a development of which several horror scholars (myself included) have treated as of late (the most notable example is perhaps Victoria Nelson’s Gothicka: Vampire Heroes, Human Gods, and the New Supernatural [2012][10]). Jeepers Creepers and its 2003 sequel, neither of them about vampires, have proven to be, according to Benshoff, Salva’s ‘most financially successful [films], perhaps because they more readily fit the mould of the horror genre’s classical binary structure’: ‘queerly coded monster attacks “normal” heterosexual characters.’[11] Yet, curiously, Jeepers Creepers imbricates, in the character of the film’s other, ‘the Creeper,’ Dyer’s notion of ‘horror and revulsion’ simultaneously with the ‘thrill of a forbidden sexuality’ and delight; in short, the Creeper is at once horrific and revolting and yet, as I intend to show, politically and sexually liberating as well. Benshoff contends that the majority of Salva’s films tend to focus manifestly or metaphorically ‘on issues related to intergenerational abuse and/or intimacy between men,’ with Jeepers Creepers ‘center[ing] on a male-coded monster who specifically tracks and kills teenage boys for their desired body parts.’[12] Salva, ‘who now self-identifies as gay,’ Benshoff adds, ‘explores within his films the various types of relationships that can exist between men of different generations,’ blurring in this way ‘the borders between male homosociality and homosexuality’ while ‘focus[ing] on queer outsider figures who are feared and/or hated by “normal’ people.”’[13] The resulting formula permits Salva’s films, in particular Jeepers Creepers, ‘to expose and explore the brutality and homophobia inherent in much contemporary masculinity, even as it also can literally monsterise other forms of male-male intimacy.’ Where Benshoff and I differ, however, is his emphasis on Salva’s sexual history (Salva was arrested in the late-1980s and served 15 months for having sexual – albeit consensual – contact with Nathan Winters, the 12-year-old star of Salva’s 1989 film Clownhouse) as, on its own, authorising, for homophobic straight audiences, a queer reading of Salva’s films, including and especially Jeepers Creepers. What I am presenting here is a queer re-reading of Jeepers Creepers that Salva’s now-confirmed gayness also authorises. Just as Jeepers Creepers works to unfix previously stable conceptions of queer identity and self-hood, as Benshoff seems to be saying, the film also, I shall argue, potentials simultaneously for new, ever more emancipatory forms of queerness that speak to the changing socio-political landscape of the twenty-first century.

Queer Genealogies

Before examining the queer elements in Jeepers Creepers, a brief sketch of the film’s plot is beneficial. The film follows two siblings, Tricia Jenner (Gina Philips) and her brother, Darry (Justin Long), as they make their way home from college through Florida’s central countryside. Suddenly, a mysterious driver in a late-1940s model Reo truck, seeming to appear behind them out of nowhere, attempts to run them off the road. Eventually, the mysterious truck passes them, but later they see the same truck parked next to an old abandoned church with a colossal, darkly-clad man throwing into a large pipe sticking out of the ground what appears to be a body wrapped in blood-stained sheets.

The darkly-clad driver seems to notice Darry and Tricia staring at him as they drive past, so he catches up to them in his old beat up truck and attempts to run them off the road again; Darry and Tricia only narrowly escape. After taking a few moments to compose themselves, Darry insists to Tricia that they return to the church in order to determine if it was indeed a body they saw and if she or he needs help. Darry proceeds, upon their arrival to the old church, to crawl inside the pipe as Tricia holds his feet. Unfortunately, Darry accidently slides down the pipe, at the bottom of which he finds one live (but soon to be dead) body wrapped in a sheet, in addition to hundreds of other bodies sewn together and adoring the ceiling of the basement in a sort of macabre mosaic. Beneath the ghastly scene appears to be some sort of primitive laboratory, untouched for years. Darry finds a way out through the abandoned church, then he and Tricia speed away and stop at a gas station/diner where the police are contacted. While there, Darry and Tricia are suddenly startled by a payphone that begins ringing on the wall beside them. They answer and find on the other line a strange woman who warns them of imminent danger. They hang up and ignore the anonymous caller. Finally, a handsome Sherriff and female deputy arrive on the scene, and Darry explains to them what he saw under the church. As Darry recounts his story, a waitress runs up to inform them of a strange man in the parking lot who appears to be rummaging through and sniffing Darry’s dirty laundry. Trish, Darry, and the police rush out to find Darry’s laundry ransacked. Then, Darry, Tricia, and the police leave together for the abandoned church in separate cars, but on the way there, word arrives over the police wire that the church is engulfed in flames.

As the police follow behind Darry and Tricia and learn of the church’s fate from police already at the scene, they are attacked and killed by the mysterious driver of the old truck, who has somehow found his way on top of their police cruiser (we learn later how he did this). The driver then loads into his truck one of the police officers’ bodies. Meanwhile, Tricia and Darry have fled once again and stop further down the street at a reclusive old woman’s house to ask to call the police. Reluctantly the woman agrees until, all of a sudden, she notices the same mysterious driver hiding in her nearby cornfield. The woman fetches a shotgun from inside her house and tries to shoot him; however, she is overcome, and the driver begins pursuing Darry and Tricia all over again. Tricia, now driving, manages after a few tries to hit the mysterious driver with her car, then she proceeds to run him over several times. Convinced they have crushed and killed the mysterious driver, they are soon horrified to see emerging through the driver’s old duster (coat) some sort of giant wing, which begins flapping frantically. Tricia and Darry run over the mysterious driver one last time and speed away to the next county’s police station to call their parents and await their arrival. While there, Darry and Tricia are visited by Jezelle Gay Hartman, their anonymous caller at the gas station-diner.

Jezelle, a psychic of sorts, enlightens Darry and Tricia of the mysterious driver’s true nature. As it turns out, he – or it – is some sort of an ancient creature or demon that awakens every twenty-third Spring, and for twenty-three days it hunts humans in order to feast upon certain body parts that, once consumed, form the corresponding part of its own body. Jezelle also explains that it chooses its victims based on smell, a smell produced by the victim during moments of intense fear. Smelling Darry and Tricia’s fear, the “Creeper” has found something it likes, but Jazelle hasn’t the nerve to tell them what or from whom. The Creeper, wounded from its last encounter with Darry and Tricia’s car, infiltrates the police station where Darry, Tricia, and Jazelle are, kills the power, then gains entry into the cellblocks where, in order to repair its body, it consumes one or more of the inmates. Jezelle, Darry, and Tricia attempt to flee but find themselves trapped. Jazelle then reveals more about her dream-vision to Darry and Tricia, warning that one of them will meet a horrible, painful death while the song ‘Jeepers Creepers’ is playing on an old phonograph. Darry demands to know if Jazelle’s visions are ever wrong, but before she can fully answer the Creeper discovers their location. Jazelle tells the others to run while she stays behind. The Creeper grabs Jezelle, carefully sniffing the side of her head, but it soon lets her go and moves on to find Darry and Tricia.

Finally, the Creeper corners Darry and Tricia in an upstairs room. The Creeper grabs and holds Darry and Tricia in each of its monstrous hands, sniffs – and licks – their heads, then tosses Tricia aside; the Creeper has chosen Darry. Trish attempts to reason with the Creeper, even going so far as to offer her own life for her brother’s. Suddenly, the police burst into the room and take aim, but they hold their fire. The Creeper, still holding Darry in its vice-like grip, listens to Tricia’s heroic pleas, but it has already made its decision. The Creeper’s wings burst from its torso, and it escapes into the air with Darry in hand through the large window behind them. The police can do nothing but stare powerlessly through the broken window; down below we see and hear Tricia yelling and running after Darry, his body silhouetted with the Creeper’s high above in front of a large full moon; Darry is lost. The next day, Tricia, saddened, speaks with Jazelle briefly and awaits her parents.

The final moments of the film reveal the Creeper in his new lair, an abandoned refinery – a city of steel and rust – where in the basement we see the Creeper sitting on a stool among his various threads, candles, trinkets, and an old phonograph playing “Jeepers Creepers.” We also learn finally what the Creeper wanted from Darry: the young man’s eyes are gone, and in their place are two holes that reach clear through to the back of his head. The film concludes with the Creeper peering, with Darry’s brown eyes, at the audience from behind Darry’s body, through Darry’s empty eye sockets.

Dyer would probably say that Jeepers Creepers’s roots in the Queer Gothic run very deep indeed. Yet, the film is but one in a lineage that runs much deeper, and much darker, than audiences generally suspect, a lineage that began cinematically with Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960). Psycho is based loosely upon the life and ghastly deeds of Ed Gein (1906-1984), ‘a shy and outwardly ordinary man’[14] of Plainfield, Wisconsin. Gein killed two women and over the course of several years exhumed the corpses of recently deceased middle-aged women from nearby cemeteries. He used the bones and skins he collected to fashion, among other things, masks from human flesh and bowls made from human craniums; skin to reupholster chair seats in his home and human female nipples to construct a belt; a lampshade made from a human face; and human skulls to adorn his bedposts. Some body parts, likes noses, heads, and vulvae, he merely collected in bags and boxes, while others he refrigerated and is believed to have consumed. Gein was also unusually attached to his mother, whose death affected him greatly. Afterwards, he apparently desired a sex change, which he tried to achieve, in his own way, by constructing a ‘woman suit’ from the skins he collected, dried, and tanned. However, only hints of Gein’s atrocities and idiosyncrasies make into Psycho – Norman Bate’s preoccupation with his mother, the preservation of her body, and Norman’s cross-dressing. Nevertheless, by the early- to mid-1970s the censors have lightened up tremendously, so much so that the next two films in this dark lineage, Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and the lesser-known Deranged, both in 1974, bring unabashedly to the big screen the full gamut of gory details from Gein’s life. The character of ‘Leatherface’ in Hooper’s film has, with the help of his demented family, not only preserved the body of his mother, but he preserves, stitches together, and wears as masks the faces of his victims; the rest of their bodies are either used for food or to construct furniture and other trophies. (Notably, Leatherface’s behaviour in the film is passive and markedly feminised, and in one deleted scene he is even shown entering a room where, with the help of a mirror, he applies lipstick and powder to his flesh mask.) In 1991, Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs premieres on the big screen and takes an Academy Award for Best Picture. Curiously, the character of Norman/Leatherface is, in The Silence of the Lambs, divided between the characters of the cannibalistic ‘Hannibal Lecter,’ and ‘Jame Gumb’ (a.k.a. ‘Buffalo Bill’) who hunts women for their skins in order that he may construct a body suit to complete his ‘transition.’ However, by 2001 with Jeepers Creepers, these characters, as I will show momentarily, are re-merged into the single character of the Creeper, who we learn over the course of the film becomes, in essence, an amalgamation of bodies through ‘Oral Incorporations’, to borrow the title of Diana Fuss’s chapter on The Silence of the Lambs in Identification Papers: Readings on Psychoanalysis, Sexuality, and Culture (2013).[15] Fuss suggests that ‘alongside the scene of intercourse per anum [the anus] between men, modernist culture offers quite another spectacle of male homosexuality,’ one I investigate in the present chapter, ‘based on oral, rather than anal, eroticism.’[16] She continues:

This other sodomitical seen, organized around the sexual practice of fellatio, does not display so much as extend and stretch the priority accorded to anality and symbolic configurations of male homosexuality. Notions of anal incorporation cannot help but to invoke tropes of morality; the anus operates in many ways as a kind of displaced mouth or a second oral cavity, an organ that can take in as well as eject, just as the mouth can expel as well as receive. Mouth substitutes for anus, and anus for mouth, as each comes to symbolize the gaping, grasping hole that cannibalistically swallows the other.

In this sense, therefore, the Creeper, as I will soon show, is at once terrifyingly promiscuous yet sexually liberatory.

Queer Bodies

Queerness weaves carefully through Jeepers Creepers’s major as well as minor scenes, beginning with Darry and Tricia’s opening car ride; yet, if we go back further, it even abounds in the DVD menu screen. The menu screen, like much of the publicity artwork produced for the film, hints devilishly at the Creeper’s aesthetic inclinations for human ‘leatherwork,’ it’s unsavoury appetite (‘What’s eating you?’ reads a publicity poster), even its eventual quarry (‘Where did you get those peepers?’) In the opening car ride, however, the motif is played much more subtly, even innocently. Our introduction to Darry and Tricia reveals them to be playing a sort of guessing game with the vanity license plates of nearby cars. The first of such instances we as viewers are given privy to shows Darry guessing ‘Gay Fever,’ then ‘Gay Forever,’ for a plate reading, ‘6A 4EVR.’ Tricia eventually retorts with the correct interpretation of ‘Sexy Forever,’ afterwards mocking Darry’s answers. The conversation that immediately follows serves to underscore a binary between socially normative practices and abnormal ones. Interestingly, though, both siblings seem to be at odds with the system, visibly (Tricia is perturbed by her brother’s suggestion that their parents will be curious as to why she’s riding home with her ‘brat brother’ and not visiting with her ‘Mr. Poli-Sci-Track-Team’ boyfriend) and characteristically (Darry ‘is not overtly heterosexualised’ in the film, Benshoff aptly points out, for ‘no mention is made of his romantic or erotic life even though his sister’s is’[17]). Both Tricia and Darry complicate, in separate but overlapping ways, ‘idealised’ monogamous, heterosexual relationships; for Benshoff, Darry’s reluctance to disclose anything about his own intimacy and relations ‘leav[es] open the possibility that he might be gay.’[18] These disclosures – or better still, non-disclosures – by Darry are the first in a stream of what Benshoff calls the film’s ‘queer male sensibilities.’ Following Darry and Tricia’s first encounter on the highway with the Creeper, Tricia is reminded of the story of ‘Kenny and Darla,’ a high school couple of 23 years ago who were killed on the same highway; Kenny’s body was never found, and Darla’s was found headless. In light of the story, Tricia shares with her brother her deep-seeded worry that she’d always die on this highway.[19] When Darry and Tricia stop by the roadside to relieve themselves, Darry’s masculinity is further complicated by Tricia’s discovery of his bag of laundry. Darry is reluctant to do his laundry in a dorm, where, he explains, other students ‘don’t steal, they dye pink. I’ve got 12 pairs of rosy-pink jokey shorts.’ Tricia retorts, ‘Maybe they know something about you, you don’t.’ (Later, after their car is rear-ended during the second encounter with the Creeper, Darry uses a pair of his rosy-pink jokey shorts to tie down the trunk. He knows nothing of actual car mechanics, Tricia is quick to remind him) Darry and Tricia’s playful squabbles, laden as they are with homoerotic and -phobic undertones with phrases like ‘dick licker,’ ‘ass kisser,’ ‘ball sniffer,’ and ‘butt picker,’ regularly evoke ‘denigrated queer sexualities.’[20]

During the ‘Pipe’ scene that follows the second road encounter with the Creeper, Darry’s shirt is torn during his fall through the pipe, revealing his conspicuously feminine rosebud tattoo just above his naval. It is also interesting to note that the young man Darry encounters at the bottom of the pipe, in the Creeper’s lair, is not unlike himself in age, appearance, and physique. Salva recalls about Darry, in the director’s commentary, that:

[I] love the way Justin [Darry] plays fear. He jumps in with both feet. I think the thing I was most impressed with at Justin’s audition was that he wasn’t one of hundreds of guys that came in and played it cool. They couldn’t go to that scared place. Justin was so naked and raw with his fear that I thought it was about time that we showed a film where when a guy sees something traumatic, it really takes an emotional toll on him. And one of the things I’m most proud of about Jeepers Creepers is that there’s a lot of thought and a lot of emotional weight to what’s going on. Even though it’s my monster movie, I think it has a lot of emotional truth in it, and I think that’s what makes it stronger, and even scarier on many levels.[21]

Salva’s direction is telling of how the film conceives of normative gender roles and sexuality. Yet, as we’ll soon see with the Creeper, Salva’s re-conception of certain socialised behaviours and identities embarks into comparatively foreign territories as well. Darry’s discovery of what Jazelle calls the Creeper’s ‘House of Pain’ reveals a dimly-lit laboratory of sorts crested in shadows, above which lie the bodies of the Creeper’s ‘psycho version of the Sistine Chapel’ (Darry’s description). Notably – with one exception, as I’ll soon explain – most or all of the bodies are visibly male, though it’s hard to be sure. This scene and the remainder of the film make it quite clear, Benshoff points out, that the Creeper ‘prefers young men, pointedly ignoring or deliberately turning away from available female prey.’[22] Equally telling, the Creeper appears also to be an artist: what it doesn’t eat it sews and makes part of its art, in this case the ceiling, which references visually, as well as conceptually, the house in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The Creeper has even carved into his long wooden table what Salva describes as a self-portrait.[23] The bodies out of which the Creeper has constructed his ceiling are sewn together in a quilt-like fashion, a motif we also see used in the basement of Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, although there we see actual quilts (inferably to suggest the grotesque bounds of Bill’s craft). The tread used by Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Buffalo Bill The Silence of the Lambs to create their face masks and body suit, respectively, is in Jeepers Creepers transferred to the Creeper’s artwork – the Creeper, of course, needn’t any thread to construct his own body; this it achieves by consuming his victims, again an homage to Leatherface and to the character of Hannibal (‘the Cannibal’) Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

Upon Darry and Tricia’s arrival to the gas station-diner, the anonymous phone call from Jazelle is telling of what still lies in store for them: ‘Once it has the scent of something it likes,’ she warns, ‘it can’t stop.’ Jazelle’s description of the Creeper is similarly how Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) describes Buffalo Bill’s pathology in The Silence of the Lambs. During the same scene, this becomes terrifyingly obvious after the brother and sister team is told that some sort of man was only moments before observed going through Darry’s laundry and sniffing certain articles, in particular Darry’s rosy-pink underwear. Darry, Tricia, and the police run outside to investigate. The waitress who warned them observes, of the man’s strange behaviour, ‘Looked like he was liking it, too!’ Salva adds, in the director’s commentary, ‘This was no ordinary man; if anything else, he was pretty kinky.’[24] At this point, Tricia hears overhead an unusual ‘flapping’ noise, as of an extraordinarily large bird, that goes as quickly as it came, and behind her we observe, only briefly, the large shadow of something moving across a billboard.

On the road back to the abandoned church, with the Pertwilla County sheriff (male) and deputy (female) trailing just behind, Tricia, who’s now driving Darry, remarks upon the sheriff’s ‘look’ as that of being a ‘strip-o-gram cop’ because of his generically dark, handsome features; by this point even audiences have noticed, during any number of the close-ups he’s already been given. Following the attack that quickly follows, the Creeper, as Darry and Tricia look on, lifts the sheriff’s severed head from the road and holds it directly before its face. Suddenly, the Creeper proceeds to sniff intently, if erotically the sheriff’s hair and face, then the Creeper cocks its head sideways and, what at first looks like the beginning of a sensual kiss, begins using its teeth to pull and stretch the sheriff’s tongue from his head in order to eat it. All the while, behind the Creeper (and the sheriff’s head) in the background is a billboard that reads, ‘Tastes So Darn Good,’ and shows a butcher holding up a piece of meat he’s just cleaved. Salva explains,

Because this scene has the potential of being really gross and shocking, the billboard . . . [it is] meant to just take the edge off of it a little tiny bit and to remind us that we are watching a campfire story. It can still be scary, it can still be horrifying, but I want us to have fun at the same time.[25]

Salva’s initiative here is once again underscored after Tricia and Darry speed away. The Creeper tosses the sheriff’s body into what has tellingly become, for us, its ‘meat truck’ (or love van even?) The fashion in which the Creeper almost forgets here the sheriff’s head, closing the door, then re-opening it to toss the head in, is aimed to show ‘just how funny the Creeper should be,’ Salva notes.[26] However, it’s also reasonable to assume that Salva does this because, in a way, it has the effect of distracting us from, or softening, the Creeper’s homoerotic queues; without Salva’s use of camp effect, including (and especially) the inclusion of the ‘Jeepers Creepers’ song/theme, the film would have read much more like Jonathan Demme’s terrifyingly serious The Silence of the Lambs.

The mood of the ‘Jail’ scene, which is the climax of the film, is from the very start a mixture of homo-eroticism and –phobia. The character of ‘Roach’ enters accompanied by two deputies, his arms handcuffed behind his back, and the Poho County sheriff says to him, condescendingly, ‘Roach. What are we boosting tonight?’ to which Roach replies, ‘Well why don’t you come over here and find out, big daddy?’ afterwards pursing and kissing his own lips in an overt fashion. This is the point in the film when Jazelle enters. Tricia and Darry, who have just gotten off the phone with their parents, are approached by her. Jazelle brings them a warning, because not only has she seen, in her dreams, visions of the Creeper and his lair, visions of the present, but she has also seen visions of the future, and she knows how this night will end. As she attempts to warn them, all of the lights suddenly go out; we know now that the Creeper has infiltrated the jail. As the camera cuts to the bowels of the jail, we see that the cellblocks contain male inmates who are trying to sleep, many of them shirtless, and all of them not unattractive. As the deputy performs his headcount, flashlight in hand, he comes to the last cellblock where two men, terrified, sit with their backs against the wall, breathing heavily, and staring at the flashlight, obviously avoiding something on the other end of the cell. The camera pans with the deputy’s flashlight along the floor to reveal that the Creeper has stripped off his old, tattered clothes. We also begin to notice a noise is being generated, a metal clanking, but from what we aren’t sure yet, a noise almost reminiscent of sex. The camera and flashlight pan up to reveal that the Creeper has busted through the cell bars and is consuming one of the inmates. The sound we have been listening to is coming from the convulsions of the now legless inmate who’s being eaten alive. The swallowing sound being produced by the Creeper is equally suggestive. Later in the jail scene, after Darry and Tricia are trapped and confronted in one of the upstairs rooms, the Creeper carries these suggestive innuendos to the absolute limit when it conducts, rather erotically so, the final ‘sniff test’ of the film, even going so far as to lick Tricia’s face, literally to taste

The Creeper at his craft in Jeepers Creepers (2001).

(Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Buffalo Bill at his craft in The Silence of the Lambs (1991). (Orion Pictures Corp.)

her fear, and smell Darry’s face in such a way, and in such close proximity, as to make the sniffing nearly indistinguishable from kissing. Here the Creeper is tempted by Tricia’s offer of self-sacrifice, but in the end it’s Darry that it wants and, indeed, gets. In the final images of the film, in a final homage perhaps to The Silence of the Lambs, the mise-en-scène of the interior of the Creeper’s new lair at the abandoned refinery visually gestures the corresponding scene in which Buffalo Bill sits nakedly at his own workshop table, sewing together patches of skin he has recently dried and tanned; the Creeper is doing much the same (see Figures 3 and 4).

Conclusion

The Creeper’s survival is telling of a vast spectrum of contemporary gay politics and possibilities. In the director’s commentary to Jeepers Creepers, Salva says of the Creeper’s origins,

I was under great pressure to provide a complete backstory about the [Creeper] and not to leave him so enigmatic and mysterious, advice from people who make horror films for a living and some quite famous ones. I really went against their advice, and the advice of the studios, and the advice of my agents and managers and said, ‘No, the Creeper should be a silent, enigmatic character that we know very little about. In fact, the less we know about him the more frightening he’ll be.’

Yet, despite Salva’s real intentions, it is interesting to note that the Creeper’s enigma has the effect also of bestowing upon its character a level of porosity that allows multiple and varying possibilities of meaning, identity, and self-hood. Of Jeepers Creepers unconventional ending, Salva explains,

I couldn’t give this story a happy ending; I didn’t think that it would be fair to the audience to really have an ending where the creature dies and that these kids outwit this incredible beast. I like the operatic tragedy of this…Yes it’s shocking and sad, but I make all my films as popular entertainment, and I don’t think popular entertainment precludes the idea of doing tragedies, which are extremely powerful and always have been.[27]

Paradoxically, regardless of whether Salva was conscious of it or not, his evil-over-good ending stirs within certain audience demographics – perhaps of the gay sort – something intrinsic, I contend. The Creeper won – it actually won. It was evil, and yet it prevailed. There’s no arguing that harvesting humans for food and leather is not evil and wrong. However, it’s what the film doesn’t do – it doesn’t, for example, police the film’s homoeroticism, it doesn’t codify in very specific terms Darry’s sexuality but rather leaves it ambiguous, and the film doesn’t prevent the Creeper’s ‘transition’ (contrary to every single antecedent in the film’s queer lineage, from Psycho through The Silence of the Lambs). This, when taken together, speaks voluminously of the film’s politics, a politics, I might add, which is perfectly, and necessarily, in accordance with the aesthetics of the new ‘Post-Millennial Gothic.’[28] Benshoff, referencing Foucault’s concept of the ‘author-function,’ offers that ‘knowledge of Salva’s sexual history affords audiences the chance to label and categorize his work as that of a “child molester”,’ a process of naming that, according to him, ‘authorizes’ viewers to acknowledge the queer horrors that lurk in Salva’s films – queer horrors that they might just as easily have overlooked in similar films by unknown filmmakers.[29] But what I am offering is that Salva’s artistic liberties in Jeepers Creepers combine with Salva’s own queerness to give audiences the possibility of something very different, a sensibility that isn’t necessarily at odds with mainstream gay politics and identity-making in the twenty-first century. To extend on what Dyer wrote of the ‘vampire image’ in the 1980s, the ‘gay voice’ in Jeepers Creepers ‘pushes at the boundaries of sexual ecstasy’[30] and of being.

Endnotes

[1] Richard Dyer, “Children of the Night: Vampirism as Homosexuality, Homosexuality as Vampirism,” in Sweet Dreams: Sexuality, Gender, and Popular Fiction, ed. Susannah Radstone (London: Lawrence & Wishart, 1988), p. 47.

[2] Richard Dyer, ‘Children of the Night: Vampirism as Homosexuality, Homosexuality as Vampirism’, p. 50.

[3] Dyer, ‘Children of the Night’, 54. See also Robin Wood, ‘An Introduction to the American Horror Film’ in Movies and Methods II, ed. Bill Nichols (Berkeley: University of California Press, 1985), pp. 195-220.

[4] Harry M. Benshoff, ‘“Way Too Gay to Be Ignored”: The Production and Reception of Queer Horror Cinema in the Twenty-First Century,’ in Speaking of Monsters: A Teratological Anthology, ed. Caroline Joan S. Picart and John Edgar Browning (New York: Palgrave Macmillan, 2012), p. 131.

[5] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 131.

[6] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 131.

[7] Dyer, ‘Children of the Night’, p. 64.

[8] Dyer, ‘Children of the Night’, p. 64.

[9] Dyer, ‘Children of the Night’, pp. 64-65.

[10] See Victoria Nelson, Gothicka: Vampire Heroes, Human Gods, and the New Supernatural (Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 2012).

[11] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 139.

[12] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 137.

[13] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 137.

[14] Katherine Ramsland, ‘The Ultimate Ghoul’, Crime Library: http://www.trutv.com/library/crime/serial_killers/notorious/necrophiles/index_1.html.

[15] Diana Fuss, “Oral Incorporations: Silence of the Lambs,” in Identification Papers: Readings on Psychoanalysis, Sexuality, and Culture (New York: Routledge 1995), pp. 83-106.

[16] Fuss, ‘Oral Incorporations: Silence of the Lambs’, p. 84.

[17] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 140.

[18] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 140.

[19] It is interesting to note that in the director’s commentary accompanying the DVD release, Salva rightly calls Tricia’s confession a ‘red herring,’ as horror conventions ordinarily dictate that she, as the female, would die, when in actuality it is her brother, the male, who should be worried. Victor Salva, ‘Audio Commentary by Writer/Director Victor Salva,’ Jeepers Creepers, DVD (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., 2012).

[20] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 140.

[21] Salva, ‘Audio Commentary by Writer/Director Victor Salva.’

[22] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 140.

[23] Salva, ‘Audio Commentary by Writer/Director Victor Salva’

[24] Salva, ‘Audio Commentary by Writer/Director Victor Salva’

[25] Salva, ‘Audio Commentary by Writer/Director Victor Salva’

[26] Salva, ‘Audio Commentary by Writer/Director Victor Salva’

[27] Salva, ‘Audio Commentary by Writer/Director Victor Salva’

[28] Again, see Nelson, Gothicka.

[29] Benshoff, ‘Way Too Gay to Be Ignored’, p. 137.

[30] Dyer, ‘Children of the Night’, p. 69.

The above in an excerpt from New Queer Horror Film and Television, edited by Darren Elliott-Smith and John Edgar Browning (University of Wales Press, 2020).

John Edgar Browning is Professor of Liberal Arts at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), Georgia USA.

Read also: