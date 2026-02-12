Cox’s new revisionist Western offers commentary on contemporary immigration policy and violence.”

Alex Cox will appear tonight at SF IndieFest at San Francisco’s Roxie Theater for the closing night screening of his new film, Dead Souls. His adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s novel resituates the story as a Western, placing the action in 1890 Arizona, the year of the Census. Strindler (played by Cox) collects names of dead Mexicans in an indiosyncratic narrative offering commentary on contemporary immigration policy and violence. Fittingly, what may be Cox’s final film is a timely revisionist piece in a genre he’s used throughout his 40-plus-year career.

