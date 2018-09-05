Tag Gallagher, on Print and Video

On the occasion of Tag Gallagher’s interview with Jake Rutkowski, we have listed the Tag’s writing and video essays available in from various sources and across the web:

Articles:

Ford short 2014 French : https://1fichier.com/?71umeclm5d

Adventures of Roberto Rossellini (revised 2006 & again 2018): https://1fichier.com/?f8838513ag

Pedro Costa & Straubs: http://sensesofcinema.com/2007/feature-articles/costa-straub-huillet/

Dreyer: http://sensesofcinema.com/2007/feature-articles/carl-dreyer/

also: http://english.carlthdreyer.dk/AboutDreyer/Visual-style/Chains-of-Dreams-Carl-Th,-d-,-Dreyer.aspx

Ferrara: http://tlweb.latrobe.edu.au/humanities/screeningthepast/firstrelease/fr0600/tgfr10d.htm

Ford til ’47:http://sensesofcinema.com/2004/feature-articles/john_ford_till_47/

Ford’s Bucking Broadway: http://sensesofcinema.com/2003/feature-articles/john_ford_rises/

Ford’s Young Mr. Lincoln: http://sensesofcinema.com/2006/39/young mr lincoln/

Ford: interview with Tag on: http://www.lafuriaumana.it/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=109:interview-with-tag-gallagher&catid=25:rapporto-confidenziale&Itemid=27

Francis Ford—Brother Feeney: http://www.sensesofcinema.com/2009/feature-articles/brother-feeney-francis-ford/

Fuller: http://sensesofcinema.com/2009/feature-articles/samuel-fuller-tag-gallagher/

Fuller, Park Row: https://1fichier.com/?tz0znux3gn

Genre studies: “Shoot-out at the Genre Croral”: https://1fichier.com/?qxxq74jhf2

Hitchcock: http://sensesofcinema.com/2003/24/alfred-hitchcock/hitch_machines/

Short manifesto about cinema & academia: http://web.archive.org/web/20110308071615/ http://www.latrobe.edu.au/screeningthepast/firstrelease/fr0301/tgbfr12a.htm

Truly doing film criticism (int with Tag): http://www.kunst-der-vermittlung.de/dossiers/filmgeschichte-gallagher/tag-gallagher-truly-doing-film-criticsm/

Mankiewicz as producer: http://sensesofcinema.com/2003/feature-articles/joseph

McCarey: http://tlweb.latrobe.edu.au/humanities/screeningthepast/firstrelease/fr1201/tgfr13a.htm

McCarey, Make Way for Tomorrow: http://www.criterion.com/current/posts/1377-make-way-for-lucy

Mizoguchi: http://www.latrobe.edu.au/screeningthepast/firstrelease/fr1201/tgfr13b.htm

Ophuls: http://sensesofcinema.com/2002/feature-articles/ophuls/

Renoir: http://sensesofcinema.com/2005/feature-articles/renoir_scandal/

Rossellini’s Joan of Arc: http://tlweb.latrobe.edu.au/humanities/screeningthepast/firstrelease/fr0300/tgfr09a.htm

Rossellini’s history movies: http://sensesofcinema.com/2004/feature-articles/rossellini_television/

Sirk: http://sensesofcinema.com/2005/feature-articles/sirk-2/

Straub-Huillet: http://sensesofcinema.com/2005/feature-articles/straubs/

Straub-Huillet: Quei loro incontri: http://lumenjournal.org/i-forests/letter-tag/

Ulmer: http://tlweb.latrobe.edu.au/humanities/screeningthepast/firstrelease/fr0301/tgafr12a.htm

Vidor: Bio-critical-filmography. https://1fichier.com/?2gv6tv0k7j

Vidor, Hawks, Ford (“American Tryptych”): http://sensesofcinema.com/2007/42/vidor-hawks-ford

Vidor, painting & Wyeth: http://sensesofcinema.com/2007/feature-articles/king-vidor-andrew-wyeth/

von Sternberg: http://sensesofcinema.com/2002/feature-articles/sternberg/

Walsh: http://sensesofcinema.com/2002/great-directors/walsh/

Videos (avi or mkv):



Dreyer Day of Wrath “The Cross.” BFI

Ford, Iron Horse “Then came a dream” MoC

Stagecoach 2 (new) “Dreaming oj Jeanie” Criterion.

Stagecoach 1 (old) “Dreaming of Jeannie” Montparnasse



The Long Voyage Home “Going home” Kinowelt. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RssqC6aID8w

http://www.directedbyjohnford.com/blog/general/tag-gallagher-video-essays-stagecoach-the-long-voyage-home-and-mogambo/

My Darling Clementine “Lost and gone forever” •Criterion. •Arrow,

The Informer. Montparnasse

Fort Apache “The Morals of Decorum” •Versus. https://1fichier.com/?dybx6tdxno

She wore a yellow ribbon2 “A Ribbon on the Land” 1: Montparnasse. 2: •Versus” https://1fichier.com/?8mdweh5cl8

Wagon Master. •Versus. http://wa5bl6ed6z.1fichier.com/

The Quiet Man “Don’t You Remember It, Seanín? •MoC. •Olive.

Mogambo https://1fichier.com/?574v8p7176 http://vimeo.com/54489059

The Growler Stor y (corrected color & sound-synch): https://vimeo.com/83114109

Korea Battleground for Liberty. https://1fichier.com/?fpw2llurav

Young Mr. Linoln “Passages” •Le Aventure. : https://1fichier.com/?o88ambmmwg

Two Rode Together “Rebirth” MoC

John Ford: Introduction (62 mins.) https://1fichier.com/?v10v5v4t31

Fuller, A short intro. https://1fichier.com/?h6a6zhkz9o

Hawks, The Big Sky “The third man” •Studio Caal. •Versus. https://1fichier.com/?ee53w8bujn

Ophuls, Madame de (Passion’s triumph 1) •Second Sight. •Studio Canal. •Versus. Criterion.

Letter from an Unknown Woman (Passion’s triumph 2) Second Sight. •Studio Canal. •Carlotta. •Olive.

La signora di tutti MoC https://1fichier.com/?a49dhwxseq

Caught Second Sight.

Preminger, Angel face •Studio Canal. https://1fichier.com/?l6xkpx3t5x http://ejkred.blogspot.com

Renoir, French Cancan •Versus. https://1fichier.com/?41ycrmjbfb

Rossellini, Roma città aperta/Paisà/Deutschland: •Criterion. •Syudio Canal. •BFI.

Francesco http://filmstudiesforfree.blogspot.com/search?q=gallagher

http://vimeo.com/53775224

Voyage in Italy, Stromboli, Europe ’51. revised •Criterion.

Voyage in Italy [UK version] •BFI

Il generale Della Rovere •Criterion. https://1fichier.com/?a6kbprnz9g

Viva l’Italia.: Arrow.

India Matri Bhumi “Mother Earth.” https://1fichier.com/?5iqiz0rznr

India Matri Bhumi. Tag restoration of original edition (in French) of entire feature, subtitled: https://1fichier.com/?sbajt7ze81

Louis XIV •Criterion.

Messia http://vimeo.com/48501880

Von Sternberg till ’29 corrected https://vimeo.com/185804154

https://1fichier.com/?m1a9g33x82

Der Blaue Engel “Who am I?” MoC.

The Saga of Anatahan. Kino-Lober; Masters of Cinema.

Walsh, Pursued “A speck in the cosmos.” http://www.bfi.org.uk/explore-film-tv/sight-sound-magazine/video/speck-cosmos-raoul-walsh-pursued; https://1fichier.com/?zf3w6qbgbz