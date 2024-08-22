By Phoebe Hart.

Like Ultimate Frisbee in its grassroots approach. Funded by a Kickstarter campaign, the makers have done well to put together a cohesive piece that will thrill both fans of Ultimate and folks interested in equity.”

Torched is a new film directed by Hoag Kepner about Austin’s professional female and non-binary Ultimate team, Torch. The feature highlights athletes with next level frisbee skills on a quest to carve out a space in a male-dominated arena and has found some success on the indie festival circuit.

The documentary begins with a recap of the history of the women’s league in the United States and the formation of Torch in 2018. Interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Torch begins its 2023 season eager to dominate with a motley crew of colourful characters.

As the film progresses, the viewer learns about the varied backgrounds of many of the team members – Duffy, Yeager and Bonesaw to name a few – who are playing for love rather than money.

While we witness some stellar gameplay, the coverage on the field could have been more immersive. The film also suffers by breaking the cardinal rule to show rather than tell. Interviews dominate when it might have been more enjoyable to be in the moment with the squad. That said, seeing the players get up to mischief off the field is fun, and their call to be more inclusive and to protect trans kids in their regressive home state of Texas comes at an important time.

Torched the documentary is like Ultimate in its grassroots approach. Funded by a Kickstarter campaign, the makers have done well to put together a cohesive piece that will thrill both fans of Ultimate and folks interested in equity. With more context and higher production value, Torched could set the world of sport on fire.

Phoebe Hart is an academic, documentary filmmaker and frisbee fan based on unceded Yugara and Turrbal land in Brisbane, Australia. Her latest book on global documentary making practices is available now.