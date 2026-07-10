By Ellie Dean.

Unusually for a film (ostensibly) produced for the American audience—it is the Filipino perspective that is most often preferenced. The emotional authenticity of Ortaliz’s performance as Dalisay is consistently accentuated in long, thoughtful takes and intimate close-ups.”

New Jersey. Mid 1990s. A gruff ex-merchant marine sits in a small, cluttered office, leafing gingerly through a folder of photographs. Dean (John Michael Bolger) is here to shop for a wife. He’s not too picky, he tells the agent: but he is set on a bride from “the far east”, and she mustn’t be too worldly—or, as he euphemistically puts it, “a bar girl”.

Nearly every element of this early scene from Joseph Nobile’s 1995 romance-drama Closer to Home (newly restored and released on home video from Elibon Films) fits exactly within the (less than favorable) cultural image of mail-order marriages. It’s an unusual way for a film to introduce the character that would aspire to fulfill one half of its central romance. However, paradoxically, it is exactly this sense of ambivalence that makes the film such an effective drama: and a compelling, provocative and socially relevant watch, even in 2026, over three decades on from its original release.

Dean’s bride, eventually selected from a secondary collection of pictures, is Dalisay, a young girl from the Philippines (played by the luminous Madeline Ortaliz, in what appears to be her first—and only—credited film role). Over the course of the film, the pair struggle to reach each other, then ultimately struggle to connect. Dalisay’s expectations of the financial opportunities of the United States, where she hopes she will be able to work and send money home to her assist her family and unwell sister, crumble in the face of Dean’s less-than-lavish lifestyle and his dogged insistence that she nevertheless stay home and remain a housewife. He, in turn, is impatient: consistently frustrated by the cultural differences and language barrier; her refusal to engage with intimacy until after marriage; her inability to provide immediate, all-consuming affection—and relieve his obvious loneliness.

The film, in exploring both perspectives, plays with our allegiances, invoking a certain curated emotional confusion. The viewer is aligned—sometimes simultaneously—with two different and often contrasting perspectives, allowing for a complex and uniquely nuanced understanding of the issues at hand.

The eventual climax of Closer to Home, indeed, is the moment when the mutual fantasy crumbles simultaneously, at at both ends. Yet—unusually for a film (ostensibly) produced for the American audience—it is the Filipino perspective that is most often preferenced. The emotional authenticity of Ortaliz’s performance as Dalisay is consistently accentuated in long, thoughtful takes and intimate close-ups. The film invests similar attention and care into the complex web of family and friends that surround her, as well as the idyllic beauty of the surrounding landscape: the latter of which is framed by cinematographer Irek Hartowicz in reverential, almost painterly shots, with strong emphasis on colour and waves of natural light. As Eeya Litiatco-Martin described in a 2008 review for the Philippine Star, our heroine’s journey away from her home country is paradise “lost”, and her destination country—although regarded by many as “the greener pasture”— fails “to be paradise regained”.[i]

Indeed, when Dalisay arrives in the United States, the visual difference is immediately apparent. The colour scheme, suddenly, turns to greys and browns; dusty, smoky urban streets, and unhappy, selfish people.

Dean, in turn, never quite settles into the role of benevolent rescuer he aspires to. He is a sympathetic yet tragic character: his affections for Dalisay are ungainly, but clearly genuine, and his misguided efforts to woo her embody a certain awkward chivalry. In preparation for her arrival, he goes to great lengths to track down and prepare mangoes for her welcome dinner; at one point later on, he wades chest-deep into mucky water to retrieve a lost balloon. These sweet gestures do something to build the connection between him and Dalisay—and gain the affections of the audience. They are, nevertheless, interspersed with more troubling moments: ones that indicate worrying sentiments and tendencies bubbling just beneath the surface, and ultimately destabilise any lingering notion of his capabilities to act as a ‘white knight’.

The conflict between these two internal drives—towards romance and something more harmful—ultimately comes to define Dean’s character, his trajectory over the course of the film, and his relationship with Dalisay.

However, although diametrically opposed, the two forces are also, at times, made almost indistinguishable. Dean’s proposal scene, for instance—which is ostensibly an innocent romantic gesture, as well as a pivotal moment in his relationship with Dalisay—is, interestingly enough, constructed to directly mirror a discomforting scene from earlier in the film, in which the marriage agency’s sleazy Filipino contact (Vic Diaz) tries to blackmail Dalisay into sex. Diaz’s character is a pimp for the very “bar girls” Dean claims to abhor: the lingering connection to exploitation, as well as sexual threat, ultimately overshadows any romantic connotations associated with the presentation of the ring and his enthusiastic promises of commitment.

At the time of the film’s initial release, Philippine congress had recently enacted new legislation as a response to contemporaneous reports of abuse in marriages between Filipina women and foreign husbands. The Anti Mail-Order Bride Law was passed in 1990: five years before Closer to Home began its extended festival run. The film did not only depict the continuance of such arrangements in defiance of the law; it made the conditions that produce them strikingly apparent. Thousands of women still travel abroad each year in pursuit of financial stability, opportunity, and the possibility of a different life. What gives the film its enduring power, however, is its refusal to reduce those women to statistics or symbols. Through Dalisay, and through the remarkable empathy extended towards her perspective, Closer to Home humanises a highly stigmatised social topic, without compromising one iota of its complexity.

Although the film’s ending remains somewhat open towards the fates of both characters, it is Dalisay who ultimately emerges as the primary victim. In light of the increasingly hostile landscape of contemporary immigration politics, her story feels all the more devastating—and confronting—to revisit in 2026. Yet the film’s great achievement also lies in its ability to recognise the tragedy on both sides of the relationship. Dean and Dalisay are separated by age, nationality, class and gender, but both remain trapped by visions of an America that does not really exist: a land of prosperity and liberation, where class is irrelevant, and devotion can be bought and sold. The desolation of Dean’s life, ultimately, becomes as socially revealing as Dalisay’s displacement.

Endnote

[i] Litiatco-Martin, Eeya. ‘Away From Home’. The Philippine Star, 23 March 2008. https://www.philstar.com/entertainment/2008/03/23/51503/away-home.

Ellie Dean is an independent cinema scholar based in Australia.