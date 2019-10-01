Announcing the Anthem Series on Exploitation and Industry in World Cinema

Series Editors

David A. Cook – UNC Greensboro, USA

Will Dodson – UNC Greensboro, USA

The Anthem Series on Exploitation and Industry in World Cinema incorporates a broad range of scholarship on filmmakers, genres, cycles and national cinemas, focusing on ways in which exploitation filmmaking and distribution subsidize riskier commercial or “art cinema” work. Titles in this series focus on a single exploitation filmmaker/producer/distributor, an exploitation genre/cycle or the exploitation component of a national cinema. The series considers new and fuller understandings of the interdependent development of exploitation, commercial and arthouse cinema as technology enables new cultures of audience reception.

The editorial board includes Film International Editor-in-chief Daniel Lindvall and Contributing Editor Christopher Sharrett.

