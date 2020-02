First Annual VIDI SPACE Film Festival (February 22, 2020, Reston, Virginia)

VIDI SPACE’s First Annual Film Festival is being held Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at the Bow Tie Cinema in the Reston Town Center, Reston, Virginia. Headed by Co-founder/CEO Elizabeth Saint, the festival features work of VIDI SPACE’s streaming platform, launched in 2018 to feature genre works but now spanning shorts and features in various styles.

For more information, visit the festival’s FilmFreeway site.