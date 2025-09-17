By William Blick.

More of a visual essay or poem, Alexandra Simpson’s independent film, No Sleep Till (2024) which was made on a shoestring, dazzles with crisp shots of lightning and brilliantly colorful night skies lulling the viewer into a hypnotic trance with ambient music and noises. For the first 20 minutes, the viewer may ask themselves what it is that they are witnessing as the introduction appears somewhat disorienting. There are speakers and radio cracklings announcing an evacuation. The camera moves around chaotically, and the film feels almost documentary-like.

As it turns out, there is a mandatory evacuation for a township in Florida because an enormous storm is looming in the distance. However, the residents continue with daily doldrums as several different story arcs play out. It is as if the residents of the Florida town are suddenly employing a Melville’s Bartelby…”I prefer not to,” attitude to the idea of evacuation, and turning it into a quiet defiance This atmospheric film uses the impending storm as a character in itself in the story. The film feels as though at any moment something tragic or magical might happen.

No Sleep Till works best when the characters engage in random dialogue with a “pregnant” subtext. In fact, the whole film can be described as one big “pregnant pause.” The film reminded me of early Linklater and his debut feature, Slacker (1990) in style but not tone. In No Sleep Till, the residents swim, eat, and philosophize about existential crises. At one point, two of the characters discuss the nature of love and relationships in a dumpy motel pool. It somehow reminded me of a more sensical Waiting for Godot.

The film, though simply shot, is visually beautiful and it takes full advantage of lightning crackles and fireworks in the distant night skies. Along with the eerie, atmospheric soundtrack is the dazzling lighting. There was a point when I hesitated to continue watching in the first half-hour. However, much to my delight the movie finally did hook me. Once I realized that the film is both a study of stagnation and of resignation, as much as it is about inspiration, defiance, and the nature of dreaming, I hung in there.

At one point, an elder figure addresses the storm chaser character in his vehicle and explains how an Elvis film, Follow that Dream was filmed in his town. It is either meant tongue-in-cheek suggesting that this is a place where dreams go to die, or maybe it sincerely is a message to follow your dreams. That is the beauty of this film. The metaphors run deep as an Elvis poster is juxtaposed with the evacuation notice.

Perhaps the concept was a bit too narrow to squeeze out a feature and the motionless lethargy of the film made me glance at my watch several times. However, in retrospect it is actually quite a powerful study of understatement. Yes, it is true that nothing happens in the film. There is a threat of the storm in the distance. There is an evacuation. There is a comedy duo heading for Philly. There is a storm chaser character. There is a girl who swims regular laps in her local empty swimming pool. None of this is action-packed plot structuring. However, I suppose that is the point.

Without giving away spoilers, I will say the sum of the film is greater than its parts, and despite some tedium, the film is well worth viewing as a quiet study in both resignation and defiance. Simpson appears to be force to be reckoned in the Indie film universe and we can expect bigger and better projects from her.

William Blick is a literary/crime fiction and film critic, a librarian, and an academic scholar. He is contributing editor to Retreats from Oblivion: The Journal of Noircon and has published work in Senses of Cinema, Film Threat, Cinema Retro, Cineaction, and Film International Online, where he frequently contributes. He is also an Associate Professor/Librarian for Queensborough Community College of CUNY.