By William Blick.

A slow burn that simmers into a boil…[and] a compelling exploration of antisemitism and miscarriage of justice….”

Roman Polanski’s 2019 political thriller An Officer and a Spy, which will see its U.S. premiere at New York’s Film Forum on August 8, recreates the “Dreyfus Affair,” a pivotal point in European history, with meticulous detail. With a script by Polanski and Conclave scribe, Robert Harris, the director offers a slow burn that simmers into a boil.

Though it won some awards on the festival circuit, high-profile controversy surrounding Polanski’s personal life have kept the film out of stateside release. Even if six years’ behind, An Officer and a Spy presents a compelling exploration of antisemitism and a miscarriage of justice from the top level of French government officials down the chain of command at the turn-of-the- 20th-century. This deplorable crime implicates the officers who carried out the orders to dishonor and sentence Officer Alfred Dreyfus (Louis Garrel), an innocent, Jewish French Legion officer, to a penal colony in the face glaring evidence that proves his innocence.

The closest thing to a hero in this film is Officer Piquart, played with a deliberate and commanding presence by Jean Dujardin. His steadfast and ethical nature drives the action in the film. Piquart is under the thumb of corrupt forces at work. The film does not flinch in showing the audience that the origins of the Dreyfus Affair are actually much bigger than Piquart. The historical marks of hate rear their ugly head in this film where they are seen for their clearly disturbing nature. Nevertheless, Piquart, the main protagonist and investigator, desperately searches for answers.

Early in the film, the syphilitic commanding officer who was in charge when Dreyfuss was condemned, relinquishes his position to Piquart and encourages him to bury evidence to keep the innocent man imprisoned. Louis Garrel plays a sympathetic Alfred Dreyfus, and the film begins with his humiliation and sentencing. While most of the action surrounds paperwork, of all things, including secretive letters of espionage and forged handwriting, the suspense is there. We’ve seen this type of dramatic formula work before in films like Gavras’ Z (1969) and All the President’s Men (1976). Officer has that similar “paper chasing” frenzy that seems indigenous to the political thriller.

Though originally conceived as an English language film to be shot in Poland, the production eventually opted for French. The subject matter, while fascinating, may require some general knowledge of political events of the late 19th-century history to have the full context. As a result, the film feels somewhat insular, at times. While Harris’ Conclave made the mysterious world of the Vatican seem accessible, Officer feels somewhat selective in its appeal. Albeit, friendly for a well-informed and educated audience.

When all is said and done, Polanski and writer Harris have recreated a significant event in time and managed to create a suspenseful and intriguing retelling of a story that should not be forgotten. While this is not the first rendition of this narrative, it may be its best. As the fascinating story unfolds, there are many unsuspected twists and turns, and of course the final act is tour-de-force.

The Officer and a Spy is a smart political thriller with sinuous turns in plot and structure. It is a faithful representation of a shameful example of antisemitism and political corruption. All the same is it also a pleasure to watch the direction and performances play out. While not for all tastes, The Officer and a Spy offers enough thrills to entertain, and enough commentary to make one think.

William Blick is a literary/crime fiction and film critic, a librarian, and an academic scholar. He is contributing editor to Retreats from Oblivion: The Journal of Noircon and has published work in Senses of Cinema, Film Threat, Cinema Retro, Cineaction, and Film International Online, where he frequently contributes. He is also an Associate Professor/Librarian for Queensborough Community College of CUNY.