Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s filmmaking lab to take place June 18-28, 2022 in the Amazon

Apichatpong Weerasethakul invites filmmakers from around the world to apply to Playlab Films’ to participate in the “Apichatpong Weerasethakul Lab: Filming in the Amazon” workshop, which will take place June 18-28, 2022 in the Amazon. There are only two weeks left until the registration deadline, and Weerasethakul is preparing for the experience: “We will film together; we will film with the 50 selected filmmakers. We will watch and listen intensely. We will cook and eat together,” says the director.

View Apichatpong’s invite here. For more information, visit PlayLab Films.