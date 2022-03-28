CfP: Film and Economics in the 21st Century: paradigms and disruptive proposals in non-English-language cinemas

Edited by André Rui Graça (LabCom/University of Beira Interior, Portugal; CEIS-20/University of Coimbra, Portugal) and

Paulo Cunha (LabCom/University of Beira Interior, Portugal; INCT Rede Proprietas, Brazil)

Deadline for Abstracts: June 30, 2022

Subject Fields: Colonial and Post-Colonial History / Studies, Economic History / Studies, Film and Film History, Public Policy, Women’s & Gender History / Studies

Economic viability is one of the most pressing issues concerning artists – and the arts in general – today. This is particularly true in non-English-language cinemas with non-Hollywood modes of production. Indeed, film and economics (or “material circumstances” to use a related term) are inherently interconnected and oftentimes intra-cinematic results mirror extra-cinematic situations. In ever-changing economic, legal and artistic contexts, it is important to keep track of how companies, filmmakers and people somehow related to the film value chain adapt and find strategies to make production possible and sustainable, leverage distribution and negotiate exhibition. These challenges are all the more pressing when analysing the situation of non-English-language cinemas.

Changes related to the way film and economy intersect have occurred in all parts of the world, at different levels. Arguably, local authorities, national industries and transnational companies have taken major leaps in the last decade or so. Many peripheral cinemas have managed to put in place strategies to protect themselves (in terms of film marketing, for instance) or enhance cooperation (through political agreements, co-productions or other collaborative ways)

Having this premise as backdrop, this call for papers for this special issue intends gather texts (approximately 6000–8000 words) that will help strengthen knowledge on contemporary paradigms concerning production, funding, distribution, screening, and film marketing in non-English-language cinemas. We welcome contributions, stemming from original research, related (but not limited) to the following topics:

· Film, marketing, and economics in non-English-language cinemas

· The international film circuit and its historical and contemporary dynamics

· Impact of policy frameworks in the film activity of peripheral countries

· Case studies: a) how film companies operate; b) disruptive and innovative strategies to keep production (or other aspects of the film chain value) viable

The proposals accepted will go through a rigorous blind peer review process. Manuscripts should be written in English. Information concerning style and formatting available at: https://www.intellectbooks.com/film-international-journal-of-world-cinema

Please send inquiries or proposals with a brief bio to andre.graca@ubi.pt and pmfcunha@ubi.pt