By Johnnie Hobbs III.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Hisonni Mustafa’s (formerly Hisonni Johnson) new work as writer-director, Take Out Girl, focuses on a 20-year-old college dropout (Hedy Wong) who attempts to save her family’s business through moving drugs. In the audio interview below, Johnson comments on his film and his path in filmmaking. —Ed.

Johnnie Hobbs III is a filmmaker and teacher in Los Angeles, CA by way of Philadelphia. Read his manifesto for a new black period film here.

Read also: