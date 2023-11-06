By Jenny Paola Ortega Castillo.

If people are not liking you, then you’re doing your job.“ -Angel Ellis

Freedom of the press is a fundamental right guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution; it has been a cornerstone of American democracy since its ratification in 1791. Nonetheless, there are notable nuances to this right that can affect how it is applied in actual practice, such as legal restrictions on the press in cases involving national security, defamation and privacy issues. Directors Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler document the extensive struggle for a free press right within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation in Oklahoma. The documentary, which premiered at Sundance 2023, sheds light on these complexities.

The film follows a group of dedicated Native American journalists who have become embroiled in an arduous confrontation with the local authority as they fight to have freedom of the press incorporated into tribal law. The ensuing battle is a political drama, including corrupt officials, disputed elections, and reporters fighting for their rights at the risk of their own well-being. These remarkable individuals, led by the exceptional Angel Ellis, are willing to risk their livelihoods to ensure that the truth prevails and that stories don’t become tainted with censorship.

The duel started in 2018 when journalists working at Mvskoke Media, a local newspaper and news service situated in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, which had been reporting on tribal matters for many decades, discovered that the 1979 “Free Press Act” safeguarding their rights was about to be revoked by those in authority.

As we delve deeper into the impactful journalism conducted by Mvskoke Media reporters, the reasons behind this action become evident. Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler, the directors, dig into Angel Ellis’s struggle as a starting point to briefly delve into the history of independent newspapers within Native American territories. In these areas, the freedom of the press was not guaranteed by a unified constitution, considering the existence of over 500 distinct tribes in the U.S. It’s a matter that Ellis and her fellow journalists opt to address when their own positions and personal safety become endangered. For years, they had been uncovering embezzlement scandals and instances of fraud involving elected officials, including members of the Muscogee (Creek) National Council and the Principal Chief.

The depiction of this particular context within the storyline allows us to reflect on the complexities of an environment in which tribal sovereignty and self-governance come into play given the fact that the protection and maintenance of a free press right isn’t a uniform concept across all Native American tribes in the United States, and the absence of constitutional guarantees for such rights presents a significant challenge for this and all Native American communities.

The main story unfolds after the 2018 repeal, when the tribal government pressures Mvskoke Media into focusing more on positive stories about the Nation having to modify the truth or even straight lie to the citizens; in addition, the repeal would also strip the newspaper and the journalists action field of the protection right they once had. Ellis refers to this attack against their dignity and integrity bluntly and jokingly remarking “We’ve been asked to put out polished turds every day”. Following the resignation of several employees of the news service, Ellis escalates the battle up to the National Council in which she fights for the inclusion of a free press statute in the constitution.

This story becomes more complex when the elections for the next Principal Chief approach, with some candidates supporting the measure of including free press within the constitution while others vehemently oppose it. Power dynamics, even within the tight-knit community of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, become apparent, and the absence of a repealed independent newspaper to provide accurate information poses a significant challenge. Without it, the citizens’ ability to fully comprehend and notice the nuances of that particular political landscape is hindered, leading to disputed election results and uncertainty about tribal governance. In this way, the film depicts the vital role of independent journalism in a community’s well-being and the potential dangers that arise when press freedom is threatened.

While tension takes its stand in the story, we understand the complexities of demanding a democratic treatment in a full knitted system of political corruption. Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler’s documentary serves as a compelling, eye-opening example of what occurs within an often overlooked issue within Native American communities, and the hope sparkle in freedom of speech that is only achieved through tenacity and courage. It reminds us of the essential role of journalism in holding those in power accountable.

Jenny Paola Ortega Castillo is an English philologist and has a master’s degree in cultural studies from the National University of Colombia. She is a literature, writing and reading teacher from Minuto de Dios University in Bogotá, Colombia. Her main research interests are in literature, visual research, television studies and cultural studies.