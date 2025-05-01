A Book Review by William Blick.

A candid and insightful look into Ferrara’s creative process….”

The Greatest Gangster Movie You’ve Never Seen (BearManor Media, 2025) includes a candid and insightful look into Ferrara’s creative process with behind-the-scenes access to Ferrara’s collaboration with Director of Photography, Ken Kelsch whom Stewart has dedicated the book to. There is also a very rare interview with Isabella Rossellini and a discussion of her family’s legacy on film. Production Designer Charlie M. Lagola shares more production details about the film, which is a period piece with a larger budget than previous Ferrara films….

Read the full review at Retreats from Oblivion: The Journal of NoirCon.

William Blick is a film and literary/crime fiction critic; a librarian; and an academic scholar. His work has been featured in Film InternationalSenses of CinemaFilm ThreatCineaction, and CinemaRetro, and he is a frequent contributor to Retreats from Oblivion: The Journal of Noircon. His crime fiction has been featured in Close to the BonePulp Metal MagazineOut of the Gutter, and others. He is an Assistant Professor/Librarian for the City University of New York.

