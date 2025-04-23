A new collection featuring stories and poems in the tradition of Nosferatu and other silent expressionist classics….”

Becoming Nosferatu: Stories Inspired by Silent German Horror, edited by Matthew Sorrento (editor, FilmInt Online) and Gary D. Rhodes (contributing editor) is out now from BearManor Media, featuring stories and poems in the tradition of Nosferatu and other silent expressionist classics. Stories by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas (contributing editor) and FilmInt contributors J.M. Tyree and John Talbird among other standout writers in horror, SF/fantasy, and noir. Paperback and hardback currently available, with an ebook and aubiobook (narrated by Terri Lynne Hudson) coming soon.

Table of Contents:

1) Becoming Caligari

Susan Hammerman, “A New You”

John Talbird, “The Good Doctor: An Editorial”

Cynthia L. Shepard, Three Poems on Veidt: “Forever Sleep” (Caligari), “We Grant Power”

(Waxworks: “Ivan the Terrible”), “Pefection is the Lie” (The Man Who Laughs)

2) The Golem Reawakens

Charles Rammelkamp, “Der Golem,” “Return of der Golem,” “Let’s Dance!”

J. D. Horn, “Blood and Soil”

Donald F. Glut, “Soul of Frankenstein” (Poem)

3) Just Around the Corner: Vampyr

Pedro Iniguez, “The Shadow that Hangs Over Town”

Jayaprakash Satyamurthy, “Come to My City, the Dead” (Poem)

4) Streets of Terror: Fritz Lang’s M

Robb T. White, “Berlin Boogie”

Barbara DeMarco-Barrett, “Sandman”

5) Weimar Nightmares

Dr. Mabuse the Gambler: Jeffrey Ford, “Mabuse’s Last Scheme”

Metropolis: Matthew Sorrento, “The Watcher”

Fritz Lang’s Destiny: Tingting Hu, “One(个)” (Poem)

Der Januskopf (Jekyll and Hyde): Ana Teresa Pereira, “A Slowly Sad Place”

The Student of Prague: J. M. Tyree, “The Follower”

6) Weimar Dreams

Alraune: Martyn Pedler and Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, “Yours, Alraune”

The Ship of Lost Souls: George Toles, “Like Dietrich in a Theater”

7) Becoming Orlok

Steve Berman, “The Letter that Doomed Nosferatu”

Gregory and Cynthia L. Shepard, “Wurvold”

Robert Guffey, “The Land of Thieves and Phantoms”

Michael L. Shuman, “Under the Stones of Orava I Lie”

Argyle Goolsby, “Serpent on the Lace”

Robert Singer, “Without Reflection” (Poem)

Stephen R. Bissette, “The Spectre of South Hollow”

Andy Rausch, “All Dead on the Western Front”

Gary D. Rhodes, “Totenkopf”

Contributors

For press inquiries, please contact Matthew Sorrento or Gary D. Rhodes here.