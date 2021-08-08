At Retreats from Oblivion: the Journal of NoirCon, FilmInt contributor Richmond B. Adams discusses Welles’ The Stranger:

Welles’s war-time writings demonstrated his concern that America, even as it celebrated military victory, might, in its naiveté, overlook the possibility of a rebirth of ‘fascism in America’ which could take root among ‘the sons of America’s first families.’ It is the ways in which Welles blends such historical concerns to various ongoing cultural traditions that make The Stranger a far more important film noir than has been generally thought….