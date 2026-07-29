ANNOUNCEMENT: Channel Academic Publishing Launches as a Scholarly Imprint of BearManor Media; Editorial Director, Matthew Sorrento

I’m very excited to share that we have launched Channel Academic Publishing, a scholarly imprint of BearManor Media. With Ben Ohmart as publisher, Gary D. Rhodes as Advisory Editor, and yours truly as Editorial Director, we have dedicated CA to bridging the gap between popular readership and the scholarly community in film, TV, and genre studies. As a peer reviewed imprint, CA features book series on topics with little attention, including

– Crime Classics (currently the largest, with eight titles forthcoming);

– Black Speculative Monographs (series editor, Eugen Bacon; the debut volume on John Sayles’ The Brother from Another Planet by Audrey T. Williams)

– Women Horror Directors (series editor, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas);

– Music and Cult Film/TV;

– Contemporary TV Classics;

– Critics of the 21st Century;

– and others.

The imprint will also feature the series “I Worked with…,” interview collections with industry members that have collaborated with a known star, screenwriter, or director.

We’ll also publish the Indie Film Notebooks, volumes collecting script versions, archival documents, and related ephemera on a given film, with titles forthcoming on Eddie Muller’s The Grand Inquisitor and The Saddest Music in the World by Guy Maddin and George Toles.

Channel Academic will launch with monographs on The Blair Witch Project: Josh’s Blair Witch Mix by Heller-Nicholas and Downton Abbey by Ellen Hernandez (both coming in August, presale soon), with volumes on Kiss Me Deadly by Woody Haut and Jim Thompson’s The Killer Inside Me by M. Keith Booker, and many others to follow.

To read our full announcement, please visit: https://channelacademic.com/pages/about-us

Please subscribe to our newsletter at channelacademic.com.

And please share and spread the word!

Many thanks to everyone at BearManor and FilmInt Online, and special thanks to Ben and Gary, for bringing me on board, and all the authors and series editors who have joined us.

I have plans to join FilmInt Online with CA though some publishing avenues…more soon….

Matthew Sorrento

Editorial Director, Channel Academic Publishing

Editor, FilmInt Online